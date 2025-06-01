Local

Small plane skids off runway and into Lake Washington

By KIRO 7 News Staff

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department says a small plane skidded off the runway and into Lake Washington Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the north end of the Renton Airport.

The pilot and passenger weren’t hurt and were able to climb out of the plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have been notified of the crash and will investigate the cause.

