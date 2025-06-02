Small plane pulled from Lake Washington after skidding off Renton runway

RENTON, Wash. — A small plane has been pulled from Lake Washington after skidding off the runway at Renton Municipal Airport.

According to the Washington Department of Ecology, about five gallons of gasoline spilled into the water, but it appears to have dissipated.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon.

The pilot and passenger weren’t hurt and were able to climb out of the plane.

No word on what caused the crash to happen.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are aware of the crash and are now investigating.

