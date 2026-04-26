Man killed after outrunning Kent police, crashing into power pole

KENT, Wash. — A 56-year-old man from Seattle is dead after police say he tried to outrun them and crashed into a utility pole.

It happened Saturday night.

A Kent police officer tried to pull the man over – believing he was driving under the influence.

Instead of stopping, police say the man sped off, heading down Washington Avenue. The man eventually lost control at the intersection of West Valley Highway and South 228th Street, hitting a pole.

Officers broke the window of the car to try to save the man, who wasn’t breathing. They had to pry open the doors of the car so they could get him out. Officers deployed an automated external defibrillator (AED) and performed CPR, which was later taken over by King County Medics. The man didn’t survive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Washington State Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash.

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