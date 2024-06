FALL CITY, Wash. — A small earthquake shook Fall City at about 2:24 p.m., according to United States Geological Survey.

The quake was approximately a 2.5 magnitude, and was centered just one kilometer South-Southeast of Fall City.

The recorded depth was 2.5 kilometers.

There were no reports of any damage.

Did you feel it or have video of any shaking? Send us an email at newstips@kiro7.com!





