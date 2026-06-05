King County Search and Rescue crews ask hikers to make good choices

King County Search and Rescue teams are warning people to avoid hiking unprepared as the weather in the PNW gets warmer.

They say they’ve already gone out on 40 rescues so far this year. Roughly 20 of those required the helicopter team to assist in getting the person to safety.

It’s officially busy season for King County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and King County Explorer Search and Rescue (KCESAR) crews.

Kelsey Rudd with KCESAR tells us more often than not, they are getting calls for help from people who didn’t plan properly.

“A lot of these could’ve been prevented if people prepared. We do get hikers in flip flops and crocs, please don’t do that, but even the most experienced hiker can have a bad day,” Rudd said.

KCSO pilot Tony Mullinax said that while Washington’s landscapes are beautiful, they are not forgiving, especially if you are injured.

“That situation can quickly become life-threatening because you’re stuck, you’re not going anywhere without someone’s help,” Mullinax said.

These teams say that properly packing your hiking bag could save your life.

“Just being prepared with extra food, extra water, extra clothing, headlamps,” Mullinax said. “People get caught out in the dark a lot, and if you have first aid or things that will save your life, that will help.”

They say it’s also important to be visible. Hikers should wear bright clothing, have something shiny like a mirror, and pack a small flashlight.

“Even during the day, if you point a flashlight at the helicopter, you can see it plainly,” Mullinax said.

He tells us one of their biggest challenges is trying to find people who are under thick tree canopy. If you can’t get to an open clearing to be rescued, they say the best way to be found by the air is to click the flashlight on and off like a strobe light towards the sky so the crews can pick it up.

Both crews say if a trail looks questionable, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“The trail is always going to be there, you can go back and try again, there’s no prize in getting to the top or trying to win it,” Rudd said.

The Washington Trails Association is also urging hikers to make good choices.

To learn more about being prepared for your big summer hike, click here.

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