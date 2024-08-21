Slow down, drivers! Bothell school zone cameras resume soon

BOTHELL - — If you’re driving through Bothell next week, be mindful of school zones.

According to Bothell Police, school-zone speed enforcement, including cameras, will resume on Tuesday, September 3.

Warning beacons will flash during school zone enforcement times and officers will also be on patrol.

This is how it works, according to Bothell Police:

A driver speeds past the beacons, it activates the safety camera which will take pictures of the back and record a short video of the infraction.

Officers will review the footage to determine whether the driver was speeding and mail out an infraction to the registered owner of the vehicle.





Where are the school zone cameras?

Crystal Springs Elementary at 21615 9th Avenue Southeast

Frank Love Elementary at 303 224th Street Southwest

Westhill Elementary at 19515 88th Avenue Northeast

Woodmoor Elementary at 12225 Northeast 160th Street

Canyon Park Middle School at 23723 23rd Avenue Southeast

Northshore Middle School at 12101 Northeast 160th Street

Map of Bothell's school zone cameras

