Slide closes SR-106 along Hood Canal

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — State Route 106 in Mason County is closed in both directions along Hood Canal. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says an engineering geologist is on the way to check out the hillside.

WSP says the closure is from milepost 1.78 near Purdy Cutoff Road to milepost 6.9 near East Dalby Road.

There are detours in place.

There’s no estimated time for reopening.

November 25, 2024

