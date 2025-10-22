Skyline High School football coach reinstated

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Skyline High School’s head football coach has been reinstated after being temporarily relieved of his duties.

Coach Peyton Pelluer was relieved of his duties over the weekend while the Issaquah School District conducted a review. The district has not disclosed details about the investigation.

“Following the Issaquah School District’s review of recent allegations and expectations while they are addressed, Skyline High School Head Football Coach Peyton Pelluer has been reinstated to his coaching duties. Student and staff safety remain the district’s top priority, and all allegations deserve a thorough review to maintain consistency and ensure compliance with district regulations,” the district said in a statement emailed to KIRO Newsradio Tuesday.

Head Coach Peyton Pelluer and the entire coaching staff are 100% focused on ensuring a safe, positive experience for his student-athletes as he prepares for this Friday’s game, celebrates Skyline’s seniors at Senior Night, and looks ahead to the upcoming playoff games,” the district continued.

Skyline High School principal announces investigation

Skyline Principal Keith Hennig made the initial announcement in a letter to Skyline families on October 18.

“Head football coach Peyton Pelluer has been temporarily relieved of his coaching duties pending the findings and outcome of a district investigation,” the letter said. “Our priority remains providing a safe, supportive, and positive experience for all student-athletes, and we hope to conclude the investigation in a timely manner.”

In a letter posted on social media, members of the coaching staff said they believe the situation stemmed from complaints about playing time.

“We understand that this action stemmed from complaints regarding player participation,” the post stated. “However, it is clear that a very small but vocal minority of parents has been allowed to exert outsized influence over our program, spreading misinformation and slander about Coach Pelluer and the coaching staff.”

In an update to that post on Tuesday on Assistant Coach Gino Simone’s Facebook page, the coaching staff celebrated Pelluer’s reinstatement.

“Our staff is thrilled to be back on the field with our student-athletes and our head coach, Peyton Pelluer, today,” the post stated. “We as a staff are eager to dive back into the game plan and continue investing in these young men every day.”

