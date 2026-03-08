Skykomish School District staff member arrested for alleged child rape

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — A Skykomish School District staff member was arrested Friday for alleged rape of a child.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said that the investigation began in the first week of March at the Skykomish K-12 School.

On March 6, a male staff member was arrested while at school, deputies said.

He was booked into the King County Jail for investigation for rape of a child.

Deputies said the alleged victim was a “school-aged juvenile,” and did not specify if that child was a student.

Detectives do not believe there are additional victims, but the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

©2026 Cox Media Group