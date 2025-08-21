Six people arrested in connection with Sand Point fight and assault

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says three adults and three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the assault of a 19-year-old in the Sand Point neighborhood on August 19.

SPD says at around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a large fight near Magnuson Park, close to 6800 62nd Avenue Northeast.

Police found a 19-year-old man bleeding heavily from his face and having difficulty breathing, SPD says.

Witnesses pointed out three men as possible suspects who ran from the scene and were arrested after a chase. Three women also believed to be involved stayed at the scene and were arrested, according to a release.

The three men were aged 17, 20, and 23, while the women were 15, 17, and 18, SPD said.

All six suspects were allegedly involved in assaulting the 19-year-old man both inside and outside of an apartment building, according to police.

The victim was treated at the scene and brought to a nearby hospital, but was unable to give a full statement due to his facial injuries.

SPD asks anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

