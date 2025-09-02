Single-lane reductions are planned for westbound I-90 in Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Westbound Interstate-90 will be reduced to a single lane 24 hours a day this coming weekend for repairs.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said that the closures will happen from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5 to 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7.

During the weekend lane reduction, WSDOT crews will replace aging pavement and waterproof membranes and repair bridge expansion joints on the left half of three bridges over:

Front Street North

Fourth Avenue Northwest/East Lake Sammamish Trail

Issaquah Creek

Additional daytime single-lane reductions on eastbound and westbound I-90 should be expected on Saturday, Sept. 6, east of Issaquah.

“People traveling through the area during the around-the-clock lane reductions should expect significant delays during busy travel times and consider alternate routes. The work needs dry weather and may need to be rescheduled,” WSDOT said in an email.

More work is scheduled from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12, to 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 14.

This weekend’s work is the first of a series of weekend lane closures along the freeway.

Construction in other areas this weekend

People traveling through eastern King County also should be aware of the following weekend lane reductions:

Bridge maintenance crews will close one lane of I-90 in Preston between High Point and Southeast 82nd Street (mileposts 22 to 20) for inspections from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 6. Crews will work along both directions of I-90 and close right and left lanes, but they will only work in one lane at time.

Up to two lanes of northbound I-405 in Bellevue will be closed from Southeast Eighth Street to Northeast Fourth/Eighth Street from 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, to 4:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 8, for paving and drainage installation. The northbound I-405 off-ramp to Northeast Fourth/Eighth Street (Exit 13A/B) and the Southeast Eighth Street on-ramp to northbound I-405 also will close during this time.

