Simply Seattle debuts Seahawks NFC Championship merch

SEATTLE — Fresh off the Seahawks’ big win Sunday and hot off the presses, a local designer is already getting NFC Championship merch out into stores.

Simply Seattle has two stores in downtown Seattle and a big online store. As of noon Monday, all of those are expected to be packed full of new Seahawks gear.

You heard what he said. Get the t-shirt now. pic.twitter.com/mcUSZ1NjYU — Simply Seattle (@simplyseattle) January 26, 2026

Vice President of Product, Jake Smidt, tells us that making sure the fans get what they need is a long process.

“The design process starts six to eight weeks ago; we are kicking around different ideas, tossing out others,” Smidt said.

He told KIRO 7 News that the entire season, their staff was keeping their fingers crossed for the Hawks to keep pulling in wins, otherwise their designs would go unused.

“You could say it’s been years of hoping for this moment, it’s been over ten years since the Super Bowl,” Smidt said.

Just hours after the Seahawks clinched the title, the printing presses at a facility in Interbay were already fired up and loaded with new designs.

“Today we are printing for the Seahawks winning the NFC championship game and headed to the Super Bowl,” Smidt said.

As of noon Monday, he tells us the new gear is already stocked on Simply Seattle store shelves.

“We are talking t-shirts, hoodies, crew necks, and a couple different hats, there are several designs.”

He said thousands of items with multiple designs will be ready for everyone lucky enough to be heading to California.

“Our staff is working around the clock to fulfill orders.”

Smidt tells us this is just the beginning; in two weeks, he wants to be right back at the presses printing shirts for a big Super Bowl win.

“Stay tuned, we’ve got some special surprises up our sleeve for sure,” Smidt said.

To check out their new NFC Division Championship and Super Bowl-bound merch, click here.

The Seahawks beat the LA Rams, 31-27, and will face the New England Patriots on February 8.

©2026 Cox Media Group