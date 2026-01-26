Seahawks beat the Rams, 31-27, advance to Super Bowl 60

The Seattle Seahawks have beaten the Los Angeles Rams by a final score of 31-27 and advance to Super Bowl 60 against the New England Patriots.

LIVE UPDATES

6:52 p.m.

With just :20 seconds left, the Seahawks punted the ball to the Rams, who were unable to move downfield to score. Final Seahawks 31, Rams 27.

6:44 p.m.

It’s the two-minute warning! The Seahawks are still up 31-27. ESPN win probability at 95.6% for the Seahawks.

6:27 p.m.

The Rams marched downfield, but the Seahawks stopped them on 4th down at the 6 yard line. Seahawks still up 31-27 with 4:54 left in the 4th quarter. ESPN win probability at 76.2% for the Seahawks.

5:59 p.m.

After keeping the Rams to 4th and 12, an unsportsmanlike conduct call on the Seahawks brought the Rams back to first down. They followed up immediately with a touchdown pass to Nacua. 31-27 Seahawks with 2:06 left in the 3rd quarter. ESPN win probability at 71.1% for the Seahawks.

5:47 p.m.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS! 9 plays, 65 yards ends with touchdown pass from Darnold to Kupp. Seahawks up 31-20 with 4:52 left in the 3rd quarter. ESPN win probability at 87.2% for the Seahawks.

5:38 p.m.

Rams go 75 yards in 4 plays, ending with Stafford throwing a touchdown pass to Adams. 24-20 Seahawks. 9:41 left in the 3rd quarter. ESPN win probability at 68.2% for the Seahawks.

5:35 p.m.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS! Darnold to Bobo, with his fourth catch of the year. Seahawks up 24-13 with 12:02 left in the 3rd quarter. ESPN win probability at 84.6% for the Seahawks.

5:29 p.m.

Rams Smith muffs a punt, recovered by the Seahawks at the Rams 17-yard line. ESPN win probability at 77.5% for the Seahawks.

5:10 p.m.

Halftime! Seahawks lead, 17-13, over the Rams. ESPN win probability at 66.5% for the Seahawks.

5:05 p.m.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS! Darnold to JSN! Seahawks go 74 yards in 6 plays, with :20 left in the 2nd quarter. Seahawks up 17-13. ESPN win probability at 67% for the Seahawks.

4:43 p.m.

Rams drive 87 yards in 12 plays, ending with a 9 yard pass to Kyren Williams for a touchdown. 13-10 Rams with 1:55 left in the 2nd quarter. ESPN win probability at 44.6% for the Seahawks.

4:22 p.m.

Rams kick a field goal to make it 10-6 Seahawks with 12:11 left in the 2nd quarter. ESPN win probability at 66.3% for the Seahawks.

4:15 p.m.

At the end of the 1st quarter, the Seahawks are up 10-3 over the Rams.

4:11 p.m.

Seahawks with 11 plays, 56 yards, but the Rams hold the Seahawks to a field goal. 10-3 with :54 left in the 1st quarter. ESPN win probability at 71% for the Seahawks.

3:58 p.m.

Stafford to Nacua with a 44-yard bomb down field, but the Seahawks defense holds the Rams to a field goal. 7-3 Seahawks. 8:15 left in the 1st quarter. ESPN win probability at 65.8% for the Seahawks.

3:50 p.m.

Touchdown Seahawks! Kenneth Walker III runs it in for a touchdown. Seahawks up 7-0. 9:57 left in the 1st quarter. ESPN win probability at 70.2% for the Seahawks.

3:44 p.m.

The Rams go 3 and out. ESPN win probability at 55.6% for the Seahawks. 13:33 left in the 1st quarter.

3:43 p.m.

The Seahawks won the toss and deferred. They will receive the ball to start the second half.

3:40 p.m.

Want to see the live seismograph of Lumen Field during the game? You can see that here!

3:25 p.m.

Seahawks Chair Jody Allen will be raising the 12 Flag for the NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field.

3:15 p.m.

The New England Patriots beat the Denver Broncos Sunday afternoon, by a final score of 10-7, earning them a trip to Santa Clara and Super Bowl 60.

