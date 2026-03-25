Simply Seattle debuts new Sonics shirt in honor of possible NBA expansion

SEATTLE — Does it feel real yet, Seattle? The city is one step closer to the return of the Seattle Sonics.

On Wednesday, the NBA’s Board of Governors said the league could explore bids and applicants for expansion into Seattle and Las Vegas. Pretty cool, right?

The city is already celebrating – especially one local company known for their support of Seattle Sports: Simply Seattle.

The clothing shop posted online shortly after the announcement, showing off their newest t-shirt. It’s a dark green with yellow lettering that says, ‘WE GOT NOW.’

The image is the Seattle cityscape with a yellow basketball.

On the site, the company wrote: “Seattle has been waiting for their team back for almost two decades now. We’re a basketball city without an NBA franchise. We’re done waiting. We don’t have next...WE GOT NOW.”

You can see the shirt here:

https://x.com/simplyseattle/status/2036830540616417389

If you’re interested in purchasing one, you can do so by clicking here.

So, what comes next? Here’s a look how an NBA expansion would work.

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