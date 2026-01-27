‘Significant fentanyl dealer’ from Everett sentenced to prison

EVERETT, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 40-year-old man from Everett was sentenced to six years in prison for dealing fentanyl, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Monday.

Lamin Saho, aka “Buck,” who the attorney’s office called a “significant fentanyl dealer,” was identified in a wiretap investigation that ended with 14 arrests in 2025.

“Mr. Saho distributed thousands of fentanyl pills – the calls recorded on the wiretap indicated he had access to as many as 10,000 pills at a time,” U.S. Attorney Charles Floyd stated via the release. “Each one of those pills had the potential of killing the user. Our community is safer when we are able to prosecute these drug trafficking rings and get the suppliers behind bars.”

Drug ring operated from Kent to Everett

The drug trafficking ring operated from Kent to Everett, with members frequenting two locations in Seattle’s University District.

Saho was one of the more prolific fentanyl distributors, the attorney’s office noted. Even after law enforcement seized 5,000 pills from him during a traffic stop, the wiretap showed he continued to traffic fentanyl.

Through the investigation, law enforcement seized 200,000 fentanyl pills, four kilograms of cocaine, 60 firearms, several Glock “switches,” multiple suppressors, and $250,000 in cash.

“Fentanyl is a dangerous drug that has devastated far too many lives. One has only to walk out on the streets of Seattle to see how it has devastated our community,” Judge John H. Chun said at Saho’s sentencing hearing, according to the release.

Crew members sentenced to prison

The leader of the drug crew was gunned down in 2024 in front of one of the U-District locations.

Meanwhile, another leader in the organization, 28-year-old Cooper Sherman from Seattle, was sentenced in November to 10 years in prison. Other members of the drug ring were sentenced to prison terms ranging from four to six years.

Saho was ordered to serve four years of supervised release following his six-year term. However, the attorney’s office noted he is a citizen of The Gambia and does not have immigration status in the U.S. Therefore, he will likely be removed following his prison sentence.

