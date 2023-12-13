SIFF Downtown prepares for Thursday opening with chocolate popcorn, golden tickets, and more

SEATTLE — SIFF Cinema Downtown is reopening on Thursday with Wonka as its first movie. It’s a new, early chapter of the Willa Wonka story in a theater that’s also starting a new chapter.

You might know the theater as the Cinerama, but the name had to be changed for legal reasons.

So what will be different besides the name?

On Tuesday we talked to SIFF’s Associate Director of PR and Communications Madison Zimmerman.

We first asked her the most important question - will the chocolate popcorn be back?

“It’s back, it’s perfect,” she said.

Along with the popcorn, Willy Wonka themed chocolate will be sold. Inside five of those bars will be golden tickets. The lucky ticket winners will get a year of free chocolate popcorn.

Zimmerman also said the building, a Seattle staple, has been maintained well and not much had to be done to renovate it.

“We’re just excited to open the doors and welcome people back inside,” she said.

Tickets are still on sale for Wonka, although opening night and a few showtimes this weekend have been sold out.

You can buy tickets here.









