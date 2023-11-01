SIFF announces opening day, movie at former Cinerama

The Seattle International Film Festival announced the opening day and movie for the SIFF Cinema, the former Cinerama, in downtown Seattle.

Doors will open to the public on Dec. 14 for the Warner Bros. film ‘Wonka,’ starring Timothée Chalamet in a new origin story of the chocolatier Willy Wonka.

In a statement, Tom Mara, SIFF’s Executive Director said, “We are honored to take on stewardship and reopen the doors of this truly historic theater. It’s a film venue adored by the community and speaks to the critical role SIFF plays in bringing the power and art of film to diverse audiences across our region.”

Acquired in May from the Paul Allen Estate, the former Cinerama opened in 1963 and was remodeled in the late 1990s.

The theatre has been closed since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The name change was made official earlier this month when the old Cinerama came down.

Details on buying tickets will be available soon at siff.net.





