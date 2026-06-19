Construction projects around Puget Sound continue this Sunday

While some parts of the Puget Sound are getting a break from the summer construction because of FIFA World Cup matches and other events, there are still areas in the region that will be busy with road work this weekend.

Overnight lane and ramp closures on Interstate 5 in Seattle and Interstate 90 in Bellevue will pick back up on Sunday, June 21. The closures, scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, are for ongoing pavement repair and paving work in the Puget Sound region.

Seattle

Up to three lanes on I-5 southbound will close between Northeast 130th and 85th streets. The Northgate Way Northeast on ramp to southbound I-5 and the southbound I-5 off-ramp to Northeast 85th Street will also close. These closures are planned from Sunday, June 21, through Wednesday morning, June 24.

For northbound I-5, three lanes will close between Lake City Way and just north of Northgate Way Northeast. The northbound I-5 off-ramp to Northgate Way Northeast is also scheduled for closure. The northbound closures are planned nightly from Monday, June 22, through Friday morning, June 26. Contractor crews are replacing 89 concrete panels along the Interstate 5 corridor in Seattle and Shoreline as part of this repair project.

You may not need a detour, but drivers can always take SR-99, SR-522, or 15th Ave Northeast to get around the work happening.

Bellevue

Eastbound I-90 in Bellevue will have up to three lanes closed between Bellevue Way Southeast and 150th Avenue Southeast. The northbound and southbound I-405 ramps to eastbound I-90 will also be affected. Additionally, the Bellevue Way Southeast on-ramp to eastbound I-90 and the eastbound I-90 off-ramps to 148th and 150th avenues southeast are scheduled for closure. These I- 90 eastbound closures are planned nightly from Sunday, June 21, through Friday morning, June 26.

Contractor crews will use these closures for asphalt grinding and paving. This work supports a project that is repaving nearly 2 miles of eastbound Interstate 90 in Bellevue. Signed detours will guide people around any ramp closures. A map shows locations on eastbound Interstate 90 that will be repaved under a separate project starting June 7, 2026.

The paving work on I-90 is expected to continue through the summer. All scheduled work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled.

For the most up-to-date information from WSDOT, visit their social media pages or website at wsdot.wa.gov.

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