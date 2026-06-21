Seattle sets Guiness World Record for largest dim sum party

SEATTLE — Seattle is at the forefront of the international stage, but this time, it’s not for the FIFA World Cup.

As of June 18 the Emerald City now holds the Guinness World Record for the largest dim sum eating party.

A portion of S. King Street was blocked in the city’s Chinatown-International District (CID) as hundreds of people lined several long tables

According to the Seattle Times, an estimated 900 people participated in total, but only 830 were marked as successful eaters because some left their seats before the official head count.

After the count, Seattle was declared the new record-holder, taking the title from Sydney, Australia, who set the record in 2019 with 764 participants.

Organizers say the event was about more than just the food: it was a celebration of culture, community, and the neighborhood’s summer kickoff.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Guinness World Records for more information on the specifics on this new record.

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