Shoreline police to host October gun buyback event

The Shoreline Police Department is working with the King County Sheriff’s Office to host a gun buyback event in October.

The event will be held on October 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shoreline Community College.

Firearms can be anonymously traded for Visa and Mastercard gift cards.

October 21, 2023

16101 Greenwood Ave N

Shoreline, WA 98133

