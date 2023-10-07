Local

Shoreline police to host October gun buyback event

By KIRO 7 News Staff

By KIRO 7 News Staff

The Shoreline Police Department is working with the King County Sheriff’s Office to host a gun buyback event in October.

The event will be held on October 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shoreline Community College.

Firearms can be anonymously traded for Visa and Mastercard gift cards.

For more updates stay tuned to the Shoreline police social media page.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read