Fire extinguished at apartment building in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department is working to learn what sparked a fire at an apartment complex in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Friday.

It started around 11:30 a.m. at a building on 12th Avenue East.

Initial reports indicated that the fire was in the upper level of the building.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the second floor and attic space.

Firefighters had the fire under control by about 12:30 p.m.

No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation.

©2026 Cox Media Group