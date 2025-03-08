Shoreline home red-tagged after fire, propane tanks found hissing inside

SHORELINE, Wash. — Fire crews in Shoreline put out a two-story house fire on Friday night, but the city red-tagged the home due to damage.

Flames could be seen on both floors and in the attic and crews, “launched an aggressive interior attack,” according to the Shoreline Fire Department.

Shoreline FD says while searching through the home, crews found a propane tank on fire and hissing but quickly put it out before it could cause any additional damage.

No injuries were reported and nobody was home during the fire, according to the Shoreline Fire Department.

The city was concerned due to the damage of the fire so it was red-tagged and residents were not allowed to enter, according to a Facebook post.





©2025 Cox Media Group