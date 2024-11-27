Shipping holiday gifts? You’ll want to pay attention to these dates

SEATTLE, Wash. — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) says it’s primed and ready to deliver ‘exceptional service’ this holiday season—and staff want to make sure your gifts get delivered on time.

If you want packages to arrive before Dec. 25, they suggest you send your items before the following dates:

Addresses in the Lower 48 States

USPS Ground Advantage service: Dec. 18

First-Class Mail service: Dec. 18

Priority Mail service: Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express service: Dec. 21

Addresses in Alaska and Hawaii

USPS Ground Advantage service: Dec. 16

First-Class Mail service: Dec. 18

Priority Mail service: Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express service: Dec. 20

For customers sending packages internationally or to military addresses, USPS suggests checking here: usps.com/holidayshippingdates.

USPS says it’s made some key investments ahead of the 2024 holiday season for smoother service. It’s using 83 revitalized sorting and delivery centers. This is the last stop for mail before it’s delivered by carriers.

USPS is also implementing 500 new package and sorting machines and has increased daily processing capacity to 60 million.

USPS has also hired 7,500 seasonal employees to help with the busy season.

