Sheriff’s office sergeant prenteds to K-9 during chase in Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says that one of their sergeants pretended to be a K-9 while chasing a reckless motorcyclist.

The chase happened on Wednesday at around 10:30 p.m.

The sergeant tried to stop the rider at first.

However, the rider road up a long drive way to a wooded area to get away form police.

At one point, the suspect was chased by the sergeant until he fell.

As they approached the motorcyclist, the sergeant made motorcyclist an impression of a police K-9.

The video was shared by Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders.

Sanders called the impression “uncanny.”

The suspect was taken into custody after the chase.

