2 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Gorge Amphitheater campgrounds

Two people killed while another three were injured after a shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater campground on Saturday night. One suspect is in custody.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office received reports of an active shooter around 8:25 p.m. Saturday, telling people at the Gorge to “seek cover.”

An hour later, they further clarified that a shooting had taken place at the neighboring campgrounds rather than inside the Gorge venue itself, and that a shooter had been apprehended.

During a subsequent press conference, the sheriff’s office said that the shooter appeared to have fired randomly into a crowd of people at the campground.

The Gorge is hosting Beyond Wonderland this weekend, an electronic music festival with thousands of attendees. The concert venue features campgrounds directly outside its main entrance, as well as a larger area roughly a half-mile away. It’s believed the shooting took place in the latter campground further away from the venue.

The festival sent out a tweet shortly after 10 p.m. telling attendees to avoid the Gate H campgrounds, while noting that there is no current danger.

The rest of Saturday night’s planned concert continued as planned.

