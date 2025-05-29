Sheriff: Man stabs grocer, punches corrections deputy in Olympia

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff says a man arrested for stabbing a grocery store employee in Olympia this month is causing trouble inside the jail.

Sheriff Derek Sanders says the inmate walked out of his cell for recreational time, then punched a corrections deputy in the face, pinned them to their cell, and grabbed their keys.

Sheriff Sanders says the deputy hit the inmate in the head a few times, getting them to fall to the ground, but the man refused to let go of the keys.

A second corrections deputy stepped in to help, having to use force to get him to let go.

The inmate was placed back in his cell and will likely now face additional criminal charges for assaulting law enforcement.

The first deputy was treated and cleared at the hospital.

