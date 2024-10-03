Sexually violent predator cuts ankle monitor, last seen in Seattle

Authorities are searching for 33-year-old Damion Blevins, who removed his GPS ankle monitor and was last seen near King Street Station in Seattle on Monday, according to the Washington Department of Corrections (DOC).

Blevins is a resident of a Less Restrictive Alternative (LRA) facility in Tukwila, where he was receiving court-ordered treatment.

According to the National Sex Offender Registry, on June 20, 2019, the King County Superior Court determined Blevins was a sexually violent offender.

The LRA program, operated by the Department of Social and Health Services, provides treatment in a community-based setting under conditions less restrictive than the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island.

While in the LRA, the DOC monitored Blevins for compliance with supervision requirements.

Blevins, who is six feet tall and weighs 270 pounds, was most recently convicted of second-degree assault in 2017 and was civilly committed to the Special Commitment Center in 2023.

Authorities urge the public not to approach Blevins but to call 911 or DOC headquarters at 360-480-2696 if they have any information on his whereabouts.

