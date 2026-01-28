Sex trafficking fears increase around the World Cup in Seattle

SEATTLE — A major warning is coming from Washington law enforcement ahead of the World Cup. They are preparing for a massive uptick in sex trafficking as Seattle is in the spotlight.

Washington is no stranger to the dark world of sexual exploitation, there are decades of violent cases stemming back to the human trafficking industry on Aurora Avenue, Pacific Avenue, and near stadiums during major events.

Braelah McGinnis with the King County Prosecutor’s Office Human Trafficking Unit tells us her department is small, but they work through 30-40 brutal cases each year.

She said anyone can be a victim, but the primary targets are women, children, and the LGBTQ community. McGinnis tells us members of the BIPOC community are more likely to become victims as well.

“Members of our most vulnerable communities are dying, being beaten, strangled, raped and suffering extreme physical, sexual, and emotional impacts,” McGinnis said.

She said that is happening every single day, but the number will go up during the World Cup events.

“Pimps and traffickers will bring their girls to Washington state because buyers are not held accountable,” McGinnis said.

She tells us right now, if someone is caught buying sex, they are only charged with a misdemeanor. She says the specific charge is considered the same level as stealing a candy bar from a store.

This month, her office is asking lawmakers to change that misdemeanor to a felony charge and increase all fines through HB 2526. She tells us they have been trying to get a similar bill through for years, but it keeps getting thrown out. If passed, the money collected from those increased fines would be put into a fund to help human trafficking survivors as they try to escape that life.

If it passes, the new laws will be in place by the first World Cup match.

“We do expect to see a spike in sex trafficking,” McGinnis said. “With the event comes a ton of tourism.”

The King County Sheriff’s Office is also sounding the alarm, saying they want you to keep yourself and others safe.

What the public can look for:

A minor who suddenly has expensive items or cash but does not have a job

Someone else being in control of a victim’s ID, money, or phone

Individuals wearing revealing clothing while near a road and waving at passing vehicles (Aurora Ave)

Hotels – individual has frequent visitors who stay for less than an hour

How People Can Advocate and Support Victims:

Vote for and support policy changes that benefit victims of sex trafficking

Call your local representative and voice your concerns

If you work in hospitality or customer service ask your employer about human trafficking training

Donate to local nonprofit organizations that provide resources to victims

Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline if you have something to report or want no-pressure help. 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733 (BEFREE)

If you see sex trafficking occurring or believe someone is in danger, call 911

McGinnis tells us anyone can be used as “bait” to lure people in to an exploitation situation.

“It’s not just men, it’s also women, also just people in general, any interactions with people that feel off you need to trust instincts go with gut if it feels off,” McGinnis said.

There is an executive session hearing for HB 2526 scheduled for Thursday morning at 8am. It has until March 12 to land on Governor Bob Ferguson’s desk. If it fails to make it that far, the penalties for buying sex will remain lower fines and a misdemeanor charge, at least for this year.

