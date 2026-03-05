Sex offender, drug offender who reentered U.S. after deportation sentenced to federal prison

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Two defendants who repeatedly returned to the U.S. after being deported were sentenced to federal prison.

Alberto Figeroa-Luque, a 45-year-old Mexican national, and Fredy Carcamo, a 54-year-old Guatemalan national, were sentenced to six-month prison terms with the expectation they will then be deported, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington announced Wednesday.

Figeroa-Luque and Carcamo were both taken into federal custody following their arrests for state crimes. One of the defendants was arrested for illegally carrying a gun and possessing drugs, while the other is a sex offender who failed to register and was caught peeping into a neighbor’s window, according to First Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Floyd.

“Those here illegally who are breaking our laws and making our communities unsafe remain a priority for our office,” Floyd stated. “While many we arrest are removed before we secure convictions, here are two examples of criminal aliens arrested based on the administration’s priorities.”

Judge Tana Lin noted each man repeatedly returned to the U.S. without authorization.

Figeroa-Luque deported 5 times since 2012

Figeroa-Luque was deported to Mexico for the first time in 2012, according to records in his case. Since that time, he has been deported an additional four times.

Figeroa-Luque was arrested by Marysville police for knowingly using a controlled substance in a public place. When officers searched his backpack, they found cocaine, fentanyl, and a semi-automatic handgun with a loaded magazine.

Based on a judicial warrant, Figeroa-Luque was transferred from state to federal custody. In December, he pleaded guilty to reentry of a removed alien.

Carcamo convicted twice, deported twice

Carcamo was convicted in February 2007 of attempted voyeurism in King County Superior Court, according to records filed in his case.

In July 2007, he was ordered to be deported but was not removed, the attorney’s office stated. Then, in February 2020, Carcamo was convicted of first-degree voyeurism in King County Superior Court after he was caught peering through a broken blind at a woman and a young child at 4 a.m.

He was deported to Guatemala in July 2021, but was then arrested while trying to re-enter the U.S. in September 2021 in Arizona and was deported a second time in February 2022. In November 2025, Carcamo was arrested in King County and charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

Based on a judicial warrant, Carcamo was transferred from state to federal custody, and in December 2025, he pleaded guilty to reentry of a removed alien.

Both cases were investigated by Homeland Security.

