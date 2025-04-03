Sewage spill closes Seattle’s Pritchard Beach

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Parks is warning people and their pets to stay out of the water at Pritchard Beach.

The department says it has closed the beach along Lake Washington because of a sewage overflow.

It’s expected to reopen on April 8.

There are closure signs posted, warning people about what’s happening.

This is the second sewage incident in a week.

On March 27, the department warned that people should stay out of the water at Magnuson Park, after a spill at the boat launch.

Sewage contains germs like bacteria and viruses, as well as parasites that can cause stomach and intestinal or liver illness.









