Sewage spill reported off Magnuson Park

SEATTLE — A sewage spill has been reported off the boat launch at Magnuson Park in north Seattle.

Closure signs have been posted, and the Seattle Department of Parks and Recreation is warning people and pets to stay out of the water and avoid contact with it.

It’s unclear what caused the spill, or how much sewage was spilled into the water.

