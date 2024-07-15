Severe illnesses linked to Diamond Shruumz products, one potential fatality

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Monday, June 17, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced an investigation into several illnesses associated with eating microdosing hallucinogenic chocolate bars produced by the brand “Diamond Shrummz.”

According to an FDA statement, a number of people had fallen seriously ill after eating the products. Some of the people who got sick reported symptoms such as seizures, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea, and vomiting.

On Friday, July 12, the FDA released an updated statement, saying that Diamond Shruumz mushroom-contained products had been officially linked to multiple severe illnesses.

“People should not purchase or eat Diamond Shruumz products; Seek medical attention and contact Poison Control if you become ill.”

According to the Washington State Department of Health, as of July 8, at least 58 people in at least 27 states have developed severe illness after consuming Diamond Shruumz products, and 30 of 59 cases have been hospitalized after developing symptoms such as seizures or loss of consciousness.

In one of these cases, the FDA is investigating the potential of a fatality associated with the consumption of these products.

One case of serious illness has been identified in Washington State as a resident of Grant County.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have all advised people to stop eating the products, which include chocolates, gummies, and cones.

Despite the products being recalled on June 27, they might still be found on the shelves in some stores. The products are sold online and in retail locations that sell hemp-derived products.

The DOH says these products may contain several unidentified substances, including Muscimol, a compound found in Amanita muscaria mushrooms intended to create a “tripping” hallucinogenic experience.

Anyone who gets sick after eating these products should seek medical attention immediately or call Poison Control at (800) 222-1222.

