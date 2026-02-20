Several washouts and mudslides close major road in Snohomish County

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — Mountain Loop Highway has been closed in several sections due to downed trees and soil blocking portions of the road.

Snohomish County Public Works says that areas between Granite Falls and Darrington were affected.

The area with the most damage was Shoofly Curve, where a mudslide was blocking the road.

The estimated damage is around $3.65 million.

Public Works says it has submitted a request for emergency financial assistance to cover the damage.

The agency is still making repairs from the damage.

