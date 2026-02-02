Several Seattle schools on adjusted schedules Monday after two teens were shot to death

SEATTLE — Several Seattle schools will be on adjusted schedules on Monday, after two teens were shot to death near Rainier Beach High School.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Friday, about 20 minutes after school got out.

“Our deepest condolences are with the families, friends, and all those impacted by this tragedy. The loss of young lives is felt deeply across our school communities. District leadership joined families, students, staff, and community members at the vigil held yesterday to honor the students and to stand in solidarity with those grieving,” the district shared.

South Shore preK‑8 will operate on a two‑hour delay on Monday, February 2. Classes will begin at 10:55 a.m. to allow time for staff wellness supports and preparation to welcome students with care.

Rainier Beach High School, Alan T. Sugiyama, and Interagency Academy at South Shore will begin instruction at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday, February 2, to provide similar wellness and stabilization supports for staff and preparation to welcome students.

Dunlap Elementary School will proceed on a normal schedule with additional supports as needed.

“Our immediate focus is on safety and support. Seattle Public Schools is working in close coordination with the Seattle Police Department and the City of Seattle to increase police presence and patrols in the area for the week ahead,” the district shared.

The district has also mobilized school‑based supports, including individual and group crisis counseling in collaboration with Coordinated School Health teams with expertise on mental health and restorative practices. Social‑emotional learning supports are being provided to help students process grief, loss, and coping strategies, and additional community partners may be present in the coming days.

Seattle Public Schools asks anyone who may have information that could assist investigators to contact the Seattle Police Department tip line at 206‑233‑5000. Tips may be submitted anonymously.

©2026 Cox Media Group