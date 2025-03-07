Several road signs stolen in Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Multiple road signs were stolen in unincorporated Whatcom County, leaving residential streets vulnerable to avoidable traffic accidents.

According to the Blaine Police Department, thieves have stolen multiple street signs — including stop and pedestrian crosswalk signs — putting both motorists and pedestrians at risk.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WSCO) confirmed that six signs—five stop signs and one road sign — have recently been stolen from the Birch Bay area.

Deputies found that only the signs were removed, but the posts were left behind. However, in one case the post was removed from the ground and lying in the ditch.

Stop signs were stolen at:

January 26: Grandview / Point Whitehorn

February 16: Grandview/ Point Whitehorn (two signs missing)

March 1: Harvey / Sweet

March 3: Anderson Rd and Harborview Rd

March 1: Harvey Rd sign missing

WCSO said they could only speak to the signs stolen in unincorporated Whatcom County, and that there are currently no suspects. Luckily, they were unaware of any collisions caused by these missing signs.

Blaine PD acknowledged that the theft is also costly for taxpayers, adding that each stop sign costs approximately $250 in materials and labor to replace. WCSO said that Whatcom County Public Works oversees replacement and was notified.

The police encourage anyone with information regarding potential suspects to please call 911.





