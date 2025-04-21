Several lanes on I-90 blocked after crash involving multiple semi-trucks

A crash involving multiple semi-trucks is blocking several westbound lanes of Interstate 90.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) the right two lanes are blocked just west of State Route 202 in North Bend.

The left lane was blocked for several hours but has since reopened.

Eastside Fire & Rescue says one person was taken to a nearby hospital.

No word yet on what caused the crash or when the road will fully reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

