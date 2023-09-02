Several adults, children found in burnt Wallingford home

WALLINGFORD, Wash. — Authorities have found dead adults and children within a partially burned house in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood.

Officers were called to a home near the Woodland Park Zoo at 8:40 a.m. after an 11-year-old child told 911 that a dead person was in her house according to Seattle Police.

Once police arrived, they realized that the building was on fire and that the front door had been blocked.

Police responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of N 48th Street and Whitman Ave N. Upon arrival, officers found a residence engulfed in flames. SFD is working to extinguish the fire. Please avoid the area. More information to follow. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 2, 2023

The firefighters then began working with police to extinguish the flames and ensure that the neighbors living to the East and West of the fire were safe.

Fire in Building @ 1002 N 48th St - 21 units assigned (A14 A2 AIR10 B4 B6 DEP1 E16 E17 E21 E22 E9 L4 L8 L9 M1 M44 MAR5 R1 REHAB1 SAFT2 STAF10) https://t.co/BjNYw8QLJx #Seattle #SeattleFire — Seattle Fire Major Incidents (@sfd_live) September 2, 2023

Scenes of Violence 14 @ 1002 N 48th St - 8 units assigned (A25 B2 B5 E20 E38 E8 M10 M28) https://t.co/9R58KAgXXM #Seattle #SeattleFire — Seattle Fire Major Incidents (@sfd_live) September 2, 2023

Once the fire was “knocked down” after about 45 minutes, crews entered the house and found multiple dead bodies. First responders found “several” dead adults in the building along with a dead infant, child, and dog acording to Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz and Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins.

The fire mostly burned the front of the building where one of the adult’s bodies was found.

Police have not yet confirmed the ages of the victims and do not currently know how the fire started. It is also not known if the dead victims and 11-year-old survivor were related.

Police Chief Adrian Diaz says that one of their highest priorities is to make sure that the surviving child gets the resources she needs to recover from the traumatic event.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the child that is alive as well as those that are deceased,” said Diaz “We are trying to make sure that the child does have a healthy recovery.”

According to authorities, officers will continue to work with Seattle Fire to determine the cause of the inferno and how the victims died.

©2023 Cox Media Group