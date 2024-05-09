TONIGHT AT 5:30: Shocking cases of violence against teachers

Is it safe to be a teacher? A KIRO 7 and Cox Media Group investigation exposes shocking cases of violence against teachers across the country.

In one local case, a student brutally attacked a Renton teacher, sending her to the hospital. The 12-year-old girl who attacked her is now out juvenile detention.

The teacher – Stephanie Hartung – is concerned enough to not want to show her face on camera.

“I wouldn’t wish this on any, any other teacher. Anyone. Anyone,” Hartung said.

KIRO 7, along with seven other sister stations, surveyed more than 8,000 teachers – including more than 1,100 teachers in Washington State. The results are heartbreaking – with 70% of surveyed Washington teachers saying they feel afraid to go to school, at least sometimes.

Tonight at 5:30, Deedee Sun investigates what the state is doing about student discipline and teacher safety.









©2024 Cox Media Group