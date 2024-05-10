Seattle father who allegedly killed his sleeping 9-month-old son blames demons

SEATTLE — 35-year-old Dion Lamont Montgomery is in the King County Jail on $5 million dollars bail after allegedly shooting his sleeping 9-month-old son Wednesday night in Seattle’s Magnolia Neighborhood.

Police were called to the 3000 block of 21st Avenue West for a reported shooting at around 6:30 p.m. Once there a woman told them her child had been shot. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the shooting court documents say Montgomery fired shots at two people near 22nd Avenue West and Thorndyke Avenue West. No one was hurt. Witnesses reported seeing a man fire 4-5 shots and run off.

Police later found Montgomery three blocks away. During his contact with police Montgomery admitted to using PCP and blamed his actions on demons.

Both Montgomery and his wife, the child’s mother, were detained by police for questioning.

The mother told police she was in the bathroom when she heard the gun go off. She asked her husband what the noise was, and he said, ‘it was a blank.’ It was not a blank. That was the shot that killed their son.

After the shot was fired Montgomery left the apartment. Mom says she went to check on her son. When she realized what happened, she ran outside for help. That is where police found her.

The child’s mother was later released.

Montgomery did not appear in court today; the hearing went on without him.

The court found probable cause for Murder in the First Degree, two counts of Assault in the First Degree, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degree.

