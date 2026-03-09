Seven pit bull puppies found next to roadway in Tumwater

TUMWATER, Wash. — Animal rescue non-profit Caring Hearts 4 Paws says that they received a call from a driver who found seven pitbull puppies on the side of a roadway in Tumwater on Monday morning.

The call came in at around 5:44 a.m. and the driver said he saw a bag moving next to 93rd Avenue and stopped to check it out.

He found the seven puppies inside, which appeared to be around two days old, Caring Hearts 4 Paws posted on Facebook.

A team member brought them to a care facility, where the puppies registered a low body temperature and still had umbilical cords attached, the post said.

The non-profit started a fundraiser to help care for the puppies which can be found at the link here.

