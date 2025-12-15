Sesame Street shares free resources to help Washington kids cope after flooding

Sesame Street is sharing free resources aimed at helping families in Washington support young children emotionally as communities recover from recent flooding, according to the nonprofit educational organization.

In a message directed to Washington residents, Sesame Street expressed support for families affected by flooding and encouraged caregivers to lean on age-appropriate tools that can help children feel safer during and after severe weather.

The organization noted that young children often struggle to understand storms and their aftermath, which can make events like flooding especially upsetting.

Sesame Street’s guidance emphasizes that explaining what happened in simple terms can help reduce fear.

For young children, adults are encouraged to describe storms as powerful weather events that bring heavy rain and strong winds, while also reinforcing that caregivers are working to keep them safe.

The organization also encourages parents and caregivers to focus on emotional reassurance.

Children often take cues from adults, so staying calm and answering questions honestly and simply can help.

Sesame Street stresses the importance of reminding children that what happened was not their fault and that they are loved and cared for.

Listening plays a key role in recovery, according to the resources.

Children may not be ready to talk right away, and caregivers are encouraged to follow their lead.

For some children, playtime or creative activities like drawing or storytelling may be an easier way to express emotions such as fear, sadness, or anger.

Maintaining a sense of normalcy can also help children feel secure.

Sesame Street advises families to keep daily routines as consistent as possible and to encourage familiar activities that children enjoy, even during recovery periods.

Spending time together is another focus of the guidance.

Simple activities such as playing, laughing, or sharing quiet moments can help children regain a sense of safety and connection after a crisis.

The resources also outline common signs of stress in children following disasters, including nightmares, bed-wetting, aggression, or increased clinginess.

If these behaviors appear, Sesame Street recommends reaching out to trusted professionals such as health care providers, teachers, school counselors, or mental health specialists.

Caregivers are also urged to limit children’s exposure to repeated images or videos of disasters. Replaying scenes of flooding or damage can confuse young children, who may believe the event is happening again in real time.

For children directly affected by storms or flooding, Sesame Street suggests giving them small responsibilities to help restore a sense of control and confidence.

For those indirectly affected, encouraging compassion and helping others can provide a constructive outlet.

The organization also reminds caregivers to take care of themselves, noting that adults are better able to support children when their own physical and emotional needs are met.

Building support networks, getting rest, staying active, and maintaining healthy routines are all encouraged.

Finally, Sesame Street’s resources focus on fostering hope, reminding families that even when circumstances change, relationships remain.

Caregivers are encouraged to reinforce the idea that families can move forward together and continue building a positive future, even after difficult events.

Free tips, activities, and videos are available through Sesame Street’s disaster-response resources for families caring for young children.

