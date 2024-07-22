Sequim Ace Hardware burgalized twice in one week

Two suspects are accused of burglarizing an Ace Hardware in Sequim, twice in one week, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

In the early hours of July 20, two suspects broke into the Sequim Ace Hardware store at 232 Valley Center Way, marking the second burglary at the store in less than a week.

The suspects used an exterior access ladder to climb onto the roof, broke through an HVAC vent and descended to the floor using a rope ladder.

The store’s alarm system was triggered, prompting deputies to respond.

According to the store manager, the suspects appeared to be the same people who targeted the store on July 16.

Video footage shows one suspect panicking when the alarm sounded, grabbing two items while the other suspect remained on the roof, retracting the ladder.

Moments later, the partner entered through the front door, which had been broken open with an axe.

The suspects stole two Stihl backpack blowers and a DeWalt cordless fan.

Witnesses who heard the commotion saw two men running west past Blemeister’s, carrying items in their arms, before entering a car parked in the gravel field behind Blemeister’s.

The vehicle then sped off towards Hooker Road.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1: A white man with a bearded face, wearing a gray hoodie with a large circular emblem on the back, dark pants, and white/black shoes.

Suspect #2: Wearing a dark hoodie with a black or dark-colored backpack, tan pants, and possibly a stocking cap.

The rope ladder used was black with metal rungs.

On July 16, a delivery driver arrived at Keller Supplies at 23 Dorothea Way around 6:15 a.m. to find the gate open and the padlock cut.

A Kenworth box truck valued at $85,000 was missing. The manager confirmed that the vehicle, which had its doors locked and keys not inside, was stolen and later used to transport goods stolen from the Ace Hardware store.

Authorities ask anyone with information about these burglaries to contact Dispatch at 360-417-2459 (Option 1), the Sheriff’s Office at 360-417-2262, or leave an anonymous tip here.

