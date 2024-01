EASTERN WASHINGTON — A semi truck carrying frozen pizzas overturned on westbound I-90 in Eastern Washington at milepost 200 on Tuesday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol Sergeant Greg Riddell, the driver escaped with minor injuries.

Photos from the scene show the truck rolled over off the side of the road with dozens of boxes of pizza spilling out.

Crews were on scene investigating just after 9 a.m.

