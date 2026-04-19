Small plane makes emergency landing on highway in Vancouver, WA

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A small plane made an emergency landing on a highway in Vancouver, Washington, on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the plane landed on eastbound SR 14 just before 1 p.m.

It’s unclear what kind of emergency the pilot or plane was having.

Shortly after, Washington State Patrol conducted a rolling slowdown on eastbound SR 14 to allow the plane to taxi to the Evergreen Exit, according to WSDOT.

By 1:40 p.m., all lanes were reopened, and the plane continued towards Pearson Airport.

No injuries were reported.

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