19-year-old motorcyclist killed in Pierce County crash

ALDER LAKE, Wash. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash near Alder Lake on Saturday.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the motorcyclist was heading southbound on SR 7 at Pilgrim Road when he took a turn too fast and lost control of the bike.

The driver went into the northbound lane and hit an embankment, WSP said.

Another motorcycle, heading northbound, hit the other driver when he crossed into the lane.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was blocked for five hours.

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