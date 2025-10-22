Semi-truck hit I-90 overpass, closing westbound lanes near Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash. — A portion of westbound Interstate 90 is closed after a semi-truck hit the overpass, damaging it.
It happened at the Bullfrog Overpass near Cle Elum Tuesday night.
A trooper with Washington State Patrol shared a picture of the damage online:
WB I-90 at the Bullfrog overpass is closed due to the overpass being struck by an oversized load.— District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) October 22, 2025
Traffic will be backed up, but vehicles are able to use exit 80 to detour around the bridge and enter back onto I-90. Updates to follow as more info is obtained. pic.twitter.com/hCpzSI9Syd
The lanes underneath the overpass are littered with debris from above.
Vehicles are able to use exit 89 to detour around the bridge and get back onto I-90 for the time being.
No word on how long the closure will last.
