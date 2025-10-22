Semi-truck hit I-90 overpass, closing westbound lanes near Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash. — A portion of westbound Interstate 90 is closed after a semi-truck hit the overpass, damaging it.

It happened at the Bullfrog Overpass near Cle Elum Tuesday night.

A trooper with Washington State Patrol shared a picture of the damage online:

WB I-90 at the Bullfrog overpass is closed due to the overpass being struck by an oversized load.

Traffic will be backed up, but vehicles are able to use exit 80 to detour around the bridge and enter back onto I-90. Updates to follow as more info is obtained. pic.twitter.com/hCpzSI9Syd — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) October 22, 2025

The lanes underneath the overpass are littered with debris from above.

Vehicles are able to use exit 89 to detour around the bridge and get back onto I-90 for the time being.

No word on how long the closure will last.

