Semi-truck hit I-90 overpass, closing westbound lanes near Cle Elum

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Damaged overpass on I-90 near Cle Elum (Washington State Patrol)
CLE ELUM, Wash. — A portion of westbound Interstate 90 is closed after a semi-truck hit the overpass, damaging it.

It happened at the Bullfrog Overpass near Cle Elum Tuesday night.

A trooper with Washington State Patrol shared a picture of the damage online:

The lanes underneath the overpass are littered with debris from above.

Vehicles are able to use exit 89 to detour around the bridge and get back onto I-90 for the time being.

No word on how long the closure will last.

