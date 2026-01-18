Semi-truck driver arrested for DUI after hitting snowplow near Kittitas

KITTITAS, Wash. — A semi-truck driver was arrested, accused of driving under the influence when they hit a snowplow near Kittitas.

It happened on eastbound Interstate 90 on Saturday.

The impact caused the plow to enter the median and roll over. The plow driver was actively treating the roads at the time of the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital in Ellensburg.

“We are relieved to hear that he was released, though he is experiencing some soreness this morning,” the Washington State department of Transportation (WSDOT) shared on Sunday. “While we’re grateful to hear our driver is ok, what happened last night is inexcusable.”

When plows are actively treating the roads, they must drive slower than normal to apply the product effectively and evenly. Driving slower prevents the scattering of material and keeps more of it on the roadway.

“Do not crowd or pass our plows while they’re working. We want all of our equipment to be available when a snowstorm comes, but - more importantly - we want everyone to get home safely at the end of the day,” WSDOT said.

©2026 Cox Media Group