KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Drivers were told to “pack their patience” if traveling westbound along State Route 16 in Kitsap County due to a semi-truck crash at Sedwick Road.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the semi-truck struck a jersey barrier and was leaking fluid. Both lanes were closed to pull the vehicle out of the roadway.

Semi-truck crash on SR-16 in Kitsap County closes all westbound lanes Photo Courtesy: Washington State Patrol

WSP told travelers to seek alternate routes and expect an extended closure as the tow recovers the truck.

As of 7:30 a.m., traffic was backed up past Mullenix Road, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Pack your patience if traveling WB SR 16 in Kitsap County. All westbound lanes remain closed at Sedgwick Rd due to a semi collision. Traffic is backed up past Mullenix Rd. This will be an extended closure while crews work to clear the collision. pic.twitter.com/bJHE1jYu7I — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) December 6, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group