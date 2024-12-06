Local

Semi-truck crash on SR-16 in Kitsap County closes all westbound lanes

By KIRO 7 News Staff

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Drivers were told to “pack their patience” if traveling westbound along State Route 16 in Kitsap County due to a semi-truck crash at Sedwick Road.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the semi-truck struck a jersey barrier and was leaking fluid. Both lanes were closed to pull the vehicle out of the roadway.

WSP told travelers to seek alternate routes and expect an extended closure as the tow recovers the truck.

As of 7:30 a.m., traffic was backed up past Mullenix Road, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

