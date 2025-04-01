Section of Five Mile Drive closing for construction at Point Defiance Park

TACOMA, Wash. — Construction is about to begin on a paved trail at Point Defiance Park that will separate pedestrians and cyclists from cars.

Parks Tacoma says the second phase of the Loop Trail project will begin in May.

As a result, the entry to Five Mile Drive from the turn at Waterfront Drive up to Animal Loop Road will be closed to vehicles for one year.

A non-paved detour will be provided for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The project will create 1.6 miles of trail apart from the roadway to connect visitors to Wilson Way Bridge, the Pagoda, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, the Environmental Learning Center and Owen Beach.

All park destinations will remain open.

Parks Tacoma says drivers wanting to access the Lodge, Pagoda, gardens, and marina will use the Pearl Street entrance. Those wanting to visit Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, Owen Beach, Fort Nisqually, and the Outer Loop of Five Mile Drive will need to use the Mildred Street entrance.

“We know the road detour is an inconvenience, but we’re committed to providing multi-modal links to improve connectivity, safety, and accessibility between major destinations within Point Defiance Park,” said Park Board President Andrea Smith. “The community has been wanting this for years, and we’re excited to deliver on a long-held goal.”

Point Defiance Park draws more than 3 million visitors every year.

In 2016, the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office awarded Parks Tacoma a $3.25 million grant to move forward with the Loop Trail.

The first phase was completed in 2023 and included a new sidewalk and improvements to Park Avenue west of the Mildred Street entrance roundabout. It also paved the top of Trolley Lane trail leading north from the roundabout to the Japanese Garden, featuring a small plaza at the entry of Wilson Way Bridge and a safer pedestrian road crossing near the garden.

There is no exact date in May for when this second phase will begin.





