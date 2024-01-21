Second vandal in Christmas Day power station attack scheme sentenced

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The second man involved in the 2022 Christmas Day attack on a power station in Pierce County has been sentenced to three years probation and six months of house arrest.

Matthew Greenwood was one of two men who cut power at stations in Puyallup, Spanaway, and two in Graham.

Federal prosecutors say the pair planned to rob businesse while their power was out.

The vandalism caused more than 15,000 customers to lose power.

Greenwood and ‘Jeremy Crahan both admitted to attacking all four substations.

Crahan was sentenced to 18 months in prison last September.

